"Pawsonal": Cat turns as a personal trainer for its human, video goes viral

CHENNAI: The video of a cute cat turning into a personal trainer to help it's fellow human to do exercise has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform.

The clip was shared by 'Buitengebieden' on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The page often posts cute videos of animals.

The now-viral video features a man doing sit-ups, and just behind him a small orange cat 'supportes' him.

The clip "screams" orange cat energy, and the users are delighted by the heartwarming video.



Posted a few days ago, the post has amassed more than 27 million views, 67.6K reposts, 2,790 quote tweets, 511.5k likes on the platform.

The comment section is filled with hilarious responses from the netizens.

A user commented, “This little kitten is all about those abs gains. Kitten trainer in the house! Cute I say!”

