'No please': Netizens react to pani puri filled with kadhi

CHENNAI: A video of a street vendor making kadhi pani puri, a combination of pani puri and kadhi, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user known as 'foodiepopcorn' with the caption, "Kadhipuri, will you give it a try?” (sic)

The video features a street vendor holding several puris and filling it with fried boondi. Then, he adds the popular sweet and tangy kadhi to the puris, instead of pani, and serves it directly in a bowl.

Posted a week ago, the video has amassed around two lakh views, 4,840 likes and 172 comments on the platforms. Netizens are mostly disgusted with the combination, while few wonder on how it would taste.

One user wrote, "Justice for pani puri". Another user commented, "Looking not bad". "Rajma hota toh jyada maza aata (if rajma would have been added, it would be more tasty)," wrote a third user. "No please," another user wrote.