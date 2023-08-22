'Netflix and Chill': Themed rakhi leaves netizens in splits

CHENNAI: With Rakhi or Rakshabandhan approaching, sisters are on the hunt to purchase rakhis for their brothers.

A post on a Social media platform has been doing rounds where a netizen came across an unconventional rakhi being sold on Swiggy and couldn’t help but laugh at it's inappropriateness.

The viral image showcases a rakhi adorned with the phrase ‘Netflix and Chill’ .

The inappropriate message has left everyone in stiches, as it is not the typical sentiment meant for a brother-sister relationship.

For those innocent souls who are unfamiliar with the slang, “Netflix and Chill" is an online slang used as a euphemism for sexual activity, either romantically or casually.