ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Aug 2023 4:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-22 16:15:20.0  )
Netflix and Chill: Themed rakhi leaves netizens in splits
Representative Image (Photo:Reddit)

CHENNAI: With Rakhi or Rakshabandhan approaching, sisters are on the hunt to purchase rakhis for their brothers.

A post on a Social media platform has been doing rounds where a netizen came across an unconventional rakhi being sold on Swiggy and couldn’t help but laugh at it's inappropriateness.

The viral image showcases a rakhi adorned with the phrase ‘Netflix and Chill’ .

The inappropriate message has left everyone in stiches, as it is not the typical sentiment meant for a brother-sister relationship.

For those innocent souls who are unfamiliar with the slang, “Netflix and Chill" is an online slang used as a euphemism for sexual activity, either romantically or casually.

RakhiChennaiGoing ViralSwiggyNetflix and Chill
Online Desk

