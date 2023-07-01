Mumbai Rains: AI artist imagines modern vehicles, post goes viral

CHENNAI: Mumbai is well known for its rains as well as other things. .

Beyond the Instagram stories that romanticise the weather, for many parts of the city, it adds to the chaos on the roads.

Mumbai experiences frequent flooding and waterlogging, especially in the subways.

It messes with life and occasionally even causes death and disaster. One hears almost yearly that the city is paralysed by rain from July to September. To combat the effects of the rain, an artist used artificial intelligence to create images of contemporary automobiles that ought to have been present in the city.

The post was shared on Instagram by artist Manoj Omre.

In the post, he details "things that should have been built by now for Mumbai" using the Midjourney software.

The artist shows off futuristic cars in the carousel post, including a covered boat with people sitting inside it that is floating on water.

Additionally, the vehicle has "BEST" written on it, which stands for Mumbai city's local buses.

Another image shows a man riding a scooter while enclosed in a bubble on a road that has been flooded. Another image depicts a red train coach on Mumbai's flooded streets.

The post has garnered 7,400 likes and has been doing rounds on social media.

"Chalo after climate change, Mumbai can be the biggest Venice in the world ! I was wondering why they are making coastal road," said a user. "That's too much technology you expecting from them," commented another user.