Mumbai Police hilariously responds to Delhi Police on Shami's 'assault'

CHENNAI: As cheers of victory were filled on social media on Wednesday night with India moving to the 2023 World Cup Finals, Mumbai Police and Delhi Police also join in as they engaged in a fun banter on X, on Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance which played a crucial role in the 70-run victory over New Zealand.

Delhi Police initiated the conversation by taking to X, " "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault." [sic]

Mumbai Police to a reply to the tweet posted, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too, P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour " [sic]

To make the conversation more interesting, Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti also joined in and replied, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for the protection under 'Right of Self Defence'" [sic]

Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to help India win by 70 runs, and also surpassed Ashish Nehra's two-decade-old record for the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in World Cups with this outstanding performance.