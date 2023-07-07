Man sings 'Kaanta Laga' in Mumbai's local train, commuters groove to it

CHENNAI: A video of a man singing the popular late Lata Mangeshkar's Hindi song 'Kaanta Laga' and the commuters in the local train grooving to the song is now going viral on social media platforms.

The video was posted by Kalpesh Rane (1998_roadrunner) in Instagram with the caption, "I’m in Love with this generation". (sic)

The video features a group of elderly men travelling inside a Mumbai local train from Churchgate to Borivali. Soon, a man begins to sing the popular song as the people, including the elderly inside the coach, begin to sing along and dance.

Watch the video here:

Posted on June 23, the video has accumulated over 17.8 million views, 1.2 million likes, and 7,789 comments on the platform.

One user commented, "Well far better than Delhi Metro" Another user commented, "Respect for the guy who's playing beats like drummer." "Uncles when aunties not there, feeling free," a third user wrote. "I want to join them," another user commented.