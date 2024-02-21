Man modifies toy car, goes for a ride, wins the Guinness World Record

CHENNAI: In an extraordinary feat, Marcel Paul, a German engineering student, has secured a place in the Guinness World Records by becoming the fastest rider of a modified toy car.

Transitioning from childhood nostalgia, Paul propelled his scaled-down vehicle to an incredible speed of 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph), achieving a groundbreaking milestone.

This impressive accomplishment was documented and shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram through a video that portrayed Paul nearly reclining on his upgraded miniature car as he zoomed around the Hockenheimring racetrack.

The footage quickly gained widespread attention, accumulating over 6.5 lakh views and 21,000 likes within a single day. Viewers were enthralled by the audacious nature of Paul's venture, turning a childhood dream into a tangible reality.

The video has gone very popular on social media, with many people leaving interesting comments on it.

Commenters marvel at 'Ferrari at the price of a bicycle.' Some express interest, while others cite concerns about safety.

Applauding the record holder, a user notes, 'Finally a good world record.'

The Guinness World Records attributes this extraordinary achievement to ten months of dedicated research, fueled by Paul's admiration for 'Back to the Future.'

His engineering skills and determination not only secure a coveted spot in the record books but also earn global recognition for ingenuity and remarkable speed.