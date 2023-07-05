Man finds hidden handwritten note from 1975, tracks down woman who wrote it

CHENNAI: This image represents the letter was discovered by a carpenter and the handwritten note soon made its way to the social media platform.

A 14-year-old girl's message, written 48-year-ago was found hidden in a bottle behind a wall in an ancient house in Tazewell County, Illinois, US. The letter was discovered by a carpenter

Dakota Mohn, the carpenter was restoring the house when he stumbled upon a message on the living room wall's framework "Note 9/29/1975" and arrows pointing to a notch in the wood.

He followed the arrows and came across a secret compartment containing a bottle with a two-page note written by 14-year-old Stephanie Herron.

Surprisingly, the man also located the woman who wrote the letter.

Mr Mohn, "He said that crew was in there demolishing the front living room of the house. he was cleaning up debris and he looked up and saw the lettering on the wall that said 'Note.' he stuck him cell phone in there and took a picture and saw it in this bottle. Took it out and read the note."

