KGF sensation Yash purchases candy for daughter, pictures go viral

MUMBAI: The photos of KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash, also known as Rocky Bhai, purchasing candy for his daughter from a roadside shop, have gone viral on social media.

His fans and people are appreciating the simplicity of the super star and showering praise on him for not being carried away by stardom and remaining grounded.

Yash, who is busy with the pre-production work of his next pan-India venture 'Toxic', visited the famous Chitrapur Mutt in Shirali near Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district with his wife, popular actress Radhika Pandit, and daughter Ayra.

The photos depict superstar Yash making a purchase of toffee in front of a small shop. His actress wife, Radhika Pandit, is seen sitting on an ordinary bench beside the shop and watching her superstar husband.

The news of Yash’s visit to the mutt spread like wildfire, and his fans gathered in the premises of the mutt and surrounding areas in no time. The police controlled the mob, and Yash waved at the fans, obliging their requests for selfies and photos.

Yash hails from a humble background. He started with serials and went on to become a superstar in Kannada film industry. His father was a bus driver. With sheer grit, hard work, and vision, he has made his place as a pan-India superstar. His fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Toxic,' directed by Geethu Mohandas.