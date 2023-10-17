"He's a young Indian boy": Mujeeb ur Rahman on from viral photo with fan

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman fulfilled a young fan's wish by meeting him following his side's 2023 World Cup victory over defending champions England in Delhi on Sunday.

Mujeeb was overwhelmed by the young Delhi boy's enthusiasm and the 22-year-old spinner took to his official account on X and explained that the young boy was from Delhi.

It’s not afghani boy it’s one young Indian boy so happy for ur win It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the… pic.twitter.com/bUYh7BDowx — Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) October 17, 2023

After registering a historic victory against England in the ongoing World Cup, Mujeeb shared an emotional hug with a young supporter who, despite tears flowing down his face, revelled in Afghanistan's victory in a moving moment captured by the photographers at the Arun Jaitley stadium.



The 22-year-old spinner also thanked the crowd for their unwavering support of the city, which he wants to continue in the near future.

"He is not an Afghani boy but a young Indian boy, so happy for our win. It was an absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India, Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the love and support is overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and we can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future thanks for love Delhi," Mujeeb wrote in a post.

Riding on flamboyant opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's onslaught followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman's all-round performance, Afghanistan produced the biggest upset of the ongoing ODI World Cup, trouncing defending champions and one of the top contenders for the crown, England.

It was a historic day for Afghanistan cricket as they defeated one of the tournament favourites England to register only their second win in World Cups.

Sparking delirious scenes in the Afghan dugout, the men for the warrior country upset the defending champions by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday. Afghanistan will next play against New Zealand on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.