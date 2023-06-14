Herbivores are not vegan anymore. Do they feed on bones now?

CHENNAI: We believe and have learnt that herbivore animals only eat plant foods that are staple diet. However, in recent times, deer and giraffes have been spotted eating snakes and bones. This bizarre thing recorded on camera and posted on the internet made users' minds blow.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing amazing wildlife videos, shared the video and explained, ''Giraffes are herbivores and use their long necks to reach the leaves and buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes we chew and eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing.''

"Cameras are helping us understand nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times."

Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way.



But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing.

Giraffes are the tallest herbivores in the world and feed on a variety of plant species. However, feeding on bones provides giraffes with the calcium and phosphorous they need for their skeletons, according to National Geographic.

Bones are manipulated in and out of the mouth by the tongue while being sucked and chewed in a process called osteoporosis.

To get essential nutrients, plant-based animals occasionally eat reptiles and bones.

Social media users were surprised and fascinated to see the video, and many said that they learned something new about giraffes. One user wrote, ''The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it's the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!''

Another commented, ''Amazing. Vegetarian with an occasional binge.''

A third said, ''Great videos; I learned something new. Thanks.'' A fourth added, ''Amazing facts about herbivores''.

Lastly, one user wrote, "Your videos are very informative".