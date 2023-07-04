‘Friends’ characters in ethnic-wear using AI shocks internet, check here

CHENNAI: With amazing realism, AI images are revolutionising visual material and influencing the direction of creative expression and immersive experiences.

On social media, a number of artists from around the world are creating a stir by publishing AI-generated images.

The most recent series of these pictures feature ‘Friends’ characters dressed in traditional Indian attire.

The post, shared on Twitter by Abhinav Kumar, has been viewed nearly 5 lakh times.

The post has all the popular characters from 'Friends': Monica and Chandler, Ross and Rachel, and Phoebe and Mike. It also has standalone photos of Rachel, Monica and Ross.

AI reimagines, what if Friends were made in India?



Everyone is sporting Indian ethnic wear.



1. Monica and Chandler pic.twitter.com/gzT04GsnWc — Abhinav Kumar (@singhabhinav) July 3, 2023

Friends is an American TV show that telecasted from September 1994 to May 2004, lasting 10 seasons. With the cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolved around six friends in their 20s and 30s in Manhattan, New York City.

Previously there have been AI generated pics of modern vehicles in Mumbai rain also.

Some netizens reacted, "Rach looks so pretty," commented one user.

"Monica in any attire would look beautiful," said another.

"I did not imagine that in any form I will pick pheobe-ryan couple over chandler monica," added another netizen.