French influencer dances in rain after quitting job, makes everyone cheer

CHENNAI: A French influencer's video is making everyone smile online. The video shows Fabrizio Villari Moroni dancing in the rain, super happy because he just quit his job!

Fabrizio used to work a regular job, but he also loved making videos in social media. He thought he could do both, but it turned out to be too much. He realized he couldn't give his all to both his job and his videos.

So, Fabrizio made a tough choice. He decided to quit his job so he could focus on making videos, which he loves. He shared a video of himself celebrating with a dance in the rain, and it quickly went viral!

People all over the world are watching the video and cheering for Fabrizio. They're happy for him because he's following his dreams. They also share stories of their own times when they quit jobs that made them unhappy.

"In 2012, I felt just like that. I decided to leave my job, and let me tell you, tears flowed like rivers afterward. I remember dancing in the streets, feeling liberated yet scared. That moment taught me to recognise my limits and set clear boundaries. Since then, I've hopped through different jobs, putting my well-being first. This video takes me back to those raw emotions. Hats off to anyone who stays true to themselves - you're a champion in my book," one user shared.



"I remember feeling the exact same way when I left the corporate world. That job was my 'dream job' till I found my dream outgrowing it and that's been one of the best yet hardest decisions I've taken for myself," commented another.



The video is a reminder that it's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's scary. Sometimes you have to give up something to get something even better!