Forget vanilla, chocolate & strawberry! This chef's dreamy birthday cake is made entirely of potatoes

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Feb 2024 3:26 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-16 15:44:09.0  )
Screengrab from the video (Instagram/poppy_cooks)

CHENNAI: Let's get over boring cakes for birthdays from now on as a Michelin-trained and Young MasterChef Series 2 judge Poppy O'Toole has taken the internet by storm with her wild and wacky creation: a three-tiered cake made entirely of potatoes.

Think creamy mashed potatoes, crispy rosti layers, savory caramelized onions, and bacon bits - all stacked high to form a potato masterpiece. Don't forget the cheese avalanche and fried potato crown for good measure!

But wait, there's more! This culinary genius didn't stop at the cake itself. She even crafted candles out of potato chips and a butter candle centerpiece, because why not?

The internet is buzzing with reactions. Some netizens didn't like the idea of making a cake with potatoes while others arew intrigued and are desperately curious to take a bite.

One user commented, "Looks so good, I'd love some gravy tho."

Another user commented, "Love this! I want a potato birthday cake."

"I'd be happy with just that butter candle. Damn," a third user.

Would you dare to try this unique potato cake? Scroll down to see the mouthwatering video and decide for yourself!

Online Desk

