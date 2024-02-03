"Exhilarating": 360-degree view from Mount Everest leaves internet awestruck

CHENNAI: A video showcasing the breathtaking 360-degree perspective of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain peak, has gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared by a user Ashraf El Zarka from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest”.

The video has garnered over 230.3k views, 2.6k likes, and 856 retweets on the platform.

Several netizens on X appeared to be impressed by Mt Everest’s magnificence in the video, where many encouraged the courage of the mountaineers, while, few brought up the risks and challenges associated with climbing the tallest mountain peak.

One of the X user commented, "Top of the world! Thankful for God's creation!"

"I've always had this fascination with Everest. I've read about and seen practically everything out there. This is incredible," another user commented.

"Gees, that's interesting!! Looks like u could fall easily and not much room up there for the people coming up," expressed a third user.

"Yikes! The weird fisheye lens effect makes it seem like the top of Mt. Everest is about one square foot. Amazing, out of this world, and feeding my acrophobia," added another.

Meanwhile, in relation to Mount Everest, a 2-year-old Carter Dallas from Scotland is "believed to have" set an unremarkable record by becoming the youngest person to climb the mountain base camp.