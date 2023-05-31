'Dil To Pagal Hai' reunion: Karisma, Madhuri leave fans nostalgic

MUMBAI: Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who have worked together in the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', recently reunited and treated fans with their "dance of Friendship" video. On Wednesday, Karisma dropped a video featuring Madhuri and captioned it, "Dance of Envy Friendship."

In the video, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Not only they danced but posed for selfies. In the pictures, Karisma can be seen dressed in a brown printed kurta pyjama set while Madhuri opted for a yellow printed summery dress enhancing the look with a belt. The video reminded fans of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' iconic face-off between Karisma and Madhuri.

As soon as the videos and pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The OG SuperStars."



Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "Icons." Seeing the reunion of 'Dil To Pagal Hai', one of the users wrote, "Sharukh ki kami hai bass beautiful to see them together." Another commented, "dil to Pagal h" 2 ban jati"

Directed by Yash Chopra, the love triangle of Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor is still loved by cinelovers across generations.'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan. Madhuri, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.