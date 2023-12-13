Begin typing your search...
Delhi HC lawyers seen fighting over chairs in viral video
Apparently, the scuffle broke out after a woman lawyer was asked to leave the seats in the cafeteria.
NEW DELHI: A video of lawyers fighting over chairs, purportedly in the Delhi High Court cafeteria, has gone viral on social media.
Apparently, the scuffle broke out after a woman lawyer was asked to leave the seats in the cafeteria.
She also allegedly slapped a senior advocate who came in between to resolve the issue.
In the video, lawyers could be seen arguing and scattered food can be seen on the table, floor and clothes of other advocates.
Beautiful scenes in Delhi High Court cafeteria as senior advocates fight over chairs⚖️ pic.twitter.com/1utbuEQ7wu— भारतीय (@seriousfunnyguy) December 13, 2023
Next Story