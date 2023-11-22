Check out SRK's hilarious reply to fan asking if he approached Rajkumar Hirani for 'Dunki'

MUMBAI: Known for his witty one-liners, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday responded with characteristic humour to a fan question on whether he approached Rajkumar Hirani for the role in his upcoming release 'Dunki'.

SRK surprised fans by conducting #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans' questions related to his upcoming film 'Dunki'.

During the session, a user asked him, "Iss baar Rajkumar Hirani sir ne aapko approach kiya ya phir aapne hirani sir ko @iamsrk #AskSRK."

SRK gave a hilarious reply to this fan and wrote, "Maine @RajkumarHirani ke ghar ke aage tent laga liya tha. Wahin kahaani bhi suni aur wahin sign bhi kar li. Editing bhi wahin chal rahi hai!!! #Dunki."

Another user asked the reason behind keeping the film's title 'Dunki', "Srk Sir movie ka name Dunki rkhne kaa wajah bata skte hai ."

"Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced ddNkii. It's pronounced like Funky...Hunky....or yeah Monkey!!!," King Khan responded.

The makers od 'Dunki' have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the 'Dunki Drop 2 - 'Lutt Putt Gaya', the first heart-warming melody from the film.

Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with the first track from the film and wrote, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki

#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The song opens up the chapter of Hardy (SRK) when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.

This melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold.

One of the things that caught our attention was SRK doing his signature open-arms pose in the song.

After watching song video, one of the users asked SRK, "@iamsrk #AskSRK amazing song #LuttPuttGaya . Ab next song bhi dikha do kal hi"

'Pathaan' actor stated, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo. #Dunki"

Another user asked, "Sir Any romantic song in dunki by arijit plz tel your biggest fan 1st song se to hum sach much m lutt putt gaye"

"Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho baad mein romance bhi aayega. Aise hi thodi @RajkumarHiraniaapko rehne dega. Naya saal naya pyaar," Shah Rukh replied.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December, 21.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.