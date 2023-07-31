BTS's Jungkook shares his love for chicken makhani and naan, fans react

BTS member Jungkook shared his love for Indian food during his latest live session on Weverse. While interacting with his fans, the South Korean singer spoke about his liking for chicken makhani and naan. He said, “Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry.”

BTS Army reacted to his response and one of his fans said, “Ohh my jungkookie! It's also my favourite” Another commented, “I am so happy because he knows some Indian food” The other wrote, “omg thank you so much jungkookie we also love it” He also talked about BTS member Kim Taehyung visiting him during the music show. “oh yea today taehyung hyung came before the encore! so we talked and then when the prerecorded thing aired, i still go up for ARMYs so i went up on stage and then it got really loud so i was like ??? and saw taehyung hyung came up!,” he said. Later he wrapped up the conversation by saying, “have to do it with kim mingyu... and i'll talk to the company about it. yes i will leave now! mingyu-yah, let's film it! i'm gonna leave now sorry~ i'm a little tired today. so i really have to sleep. i'm gonna go first. i'm tired~~~~~~~~~~~~~ bye!”