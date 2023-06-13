BTS's Jungkook falls asleep again during a live broadcast goes viral

CHENNAI: Nearly 6 million people saw BTS vocalist Jungkook snooze on Sunday when he dozed off during a live stream that lasted 21 minutes, which caused him to go viral.



During the live session the singer said, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy."

Watch the recorded live stream of Jungkook posted by a user named Sara , with the caption "A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today"

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

Jungkook was also trending on Twitter with 8,90,000 tweets.



A Twitter user commented that, "So we 6.6M (million) were literally with Jungkook in his bedroom on his bed... damnnnnnnnn this parasocial relationship is getting out of hand. Jungkook is unbelievable and I love it."

Second user commented, "Sometimes, home is a person. Comfort is a person. Happiness is in the form of a person. and for me, all these come from a single person that is Jeon Jungkook. He will always remain my favourite comfort person."

Jungkook's Weverse live today was nothing short of adorable! He always manages to put a smile on our faces and leave us feeling happy and inspired," the third user wrote.

The fourth user commented, "I am just feeling so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully."

Fifth user commented, Jungkook's Weverse live was the most adorable thing ever! His charm and talent never fail to amaze me. Can't wait for more from this talented king."