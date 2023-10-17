Book finally returns to New York library after 90 years with unexpected fine

CHENNAI: Over dues of books are quite familiar but this one might set a new milestone for the later.

This book’s longevity might have even surpassed the author’s expectation for its transcendence.

Had the family of Joanie Morgan, a resident of Virginia, had any knowledge about the wish of Joanie’s step father, who wanted his sons to read the book, could have made possible the aspect of making the book hit a whopping ninety years in their bookshelf rather than falling one month short to reach ninety years as the due date stood at Oct-11-1933.

The book “Youth and Two other stories”, being a compilation of the stories of Joseph Conrad published in 1925, has proven to be a testament of the author’s hard work through its unimaginable existence.

To be honest, this book had lived a real life, imbued with the emotions of a real family, rather than a shelf-life.

Thriving over a century, this book arrived to its home, The Larchmont public library, in the most subtle manner regardless of the context it held and to be more specific, through mail.

Jumping to the even more interesting part, the Overdue fine. Initially the policy states to levy just 20 cents a day of overdue for any book, could add up to nearly $6400, just as a compensation for the late submission. But this tends to shift towards the greener side of settling debts. The Library policy states that the bar is only set up to mere- five dollars as the maximum compensation upon return.

This is due to the state where any unreturned book for a month after the due date, was considered lost at previous times and this could have led to the $5 dollar rule to be created.

Yet the arrival of this piece of literature and art, had brought up a sense of nostalgia and antiquity to the library where it started its journey experiencing nothing and going through literally everything at the same time.



