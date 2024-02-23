Best places in Delhi to witness spring blossoms

NEW DELHI: Spring is here and it’s time for you to give your eyes a feast by witnessing the beauty of several flowers blooming in this season. From Tulips, Jarul, Palaash to Bougainvillea and cherry blossoms, several parts of India have been engulfed in blossoming bright flowers. Delhi is one of them. If you are in Delhi this spring, then don’t forget to visit the below-mentioned places to enjoy the spring blossoms.

Lodhi Garden Delhi has beautifully donned its flowery attire. And the best place to witness blooming flowers in the national capital is undoubtedly Lodhi Garden. It is home to more than 110 varieties of plants, and 50 species of birds. The NDMC on November 15, 2023, had established a Tulip Growth Cum Storage Chamber at Lodhi Garden, comprising a cold storage, which can house 50,000 fresh bulbs — controlled in temperatures between two and 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunder Nursery One can find a wide variety of seasonal flowers, blooming at Sunder Nursery. Salvias, pansies, poppies, sweet alyssum and cineraria have adorned the whole place.

Nehru Park Nehru Park in Delhi is currently blooming with flowers. Nature lovers can definitely enjoy the enthralling pleasure of the month of Spring there. If you visit there then don't forget to click the pictures amidst the beauty of yellow marigolds.

Amrit Udyan Amrit Udyan, formerly known as Mughal Garden, is a must-visit for people who love flowers. Udyan Utsav 2024, which aims to showcase a wide range of diversity in flora, opened to the public on February 2 and will continue until March 31. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has described this year's Amrit Udyan as a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness tulips, daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory.