Bengaluru Police reacts to video of man working on laptop while driving scooter

CHENNAI: Bengaluru, renowned for its vibrant culture and tech-savvy populace, has emerged as a breeding ground for viral videos capturing a plethora of scenes, ranging from heartwarming acts of kindness to quirky street vignettes and ingenious tech innovations.

Whether it's a spontaneous flash mob on Brigade Road, or trending challenges sweeping through social media, Bengaluru's multifaceted community ensures a constant flow of engaging content. These instances, coined as "Peak Bengaluru," offer insights into the diverse tapestry of experiences that characterize life in India's tech hub.

Among these viral sensations is a video depicting a man participating in a Zoom meeting while driving on a congested street on a two-wheeler.

Shared by the 'Peak Bengaluru' handle on X, the footage showcases the individual balancing a laptop on his lap while maneuvering through bustling traffic.

The video sparked a significant debate on the social media platform regarding responsible driving and safe commuting practices.

One user commented, 'Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week,' referencing the controversy stirred by Infosys co-founder NR Narayanamurthy's remarks.



Another user remarked, 'Client call and death can come at any time.'

Yet another commented, 'When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home.'



Several users reached out to Bengaluru Police and the city's traffic authorities, urging action against the man.







Bengaluru Police reacted to the video that became a viral content on social media platforms.

The official X handle of Bengaluru Police replied to the mentions, requesting the precise or exact location of the incident.