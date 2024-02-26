Bare hands in the wok: Viral video stirs up food hygiene debate

CHENNAI: A video of a caterer stirring the noodles with his bare hands in a wedding event has gone viral on social media.

This unsettling scene, captured in a now-viral video, has sparked a heated debate on social media about food hygiene practices in India.

The video, which has garnered over 3 million views, shows a close-up of the chef mixing the ingredients in a wok.

Social media, particularly through the lens of food bloggers and influencers, has become a discussion ground for exposing perceived unhygienic practices happening behind the scenes in food preparation. These exposés, often presented in the form of short-form clips, have ignited public concern and raised questions about who is responsible for ensuring food safety.

"That's it...I'm never eating at a wedding again," a user wrote. Another argued that hygiene standards are more or less the same everywhere, but most of it remains concealed behind the "curtain".

The online discourse surrounding the viral video has become a microcosm of a much larger issue – the growing public anxiety about food hygiene standards in commercial establishments.