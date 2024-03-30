Begin typing your search...

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Racist Cartoon on Indian Crew operating ship Dali sparks outrage

The Dali, a Singapore-flagged container ship lost power on Tuesday, crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge resulting in bridge collapse.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 March 2024 11:36 AM GMT
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Racist Cartoon on Indian Crew operating ship Dali sparks outrage
The cartoon released by US-based webcomic Foxford Comics on X 

CHENNAI: A cartoon released by US-based webcomic Foxford Comics on X has sparked outrage following the collision of cargo ship Dali with Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge incident.

Despite this horrific incident, the crew, which were mostly Indians gave prompt Mayday call to inform authorities, potentially saving many lives.

US President Joe Biden, Maryland governor Wes Moore and other officials praised the ship crew's prompt call which in the end saved many lives. But that wasn't the whole story as the post of webcomic Foxford Comics captioned "Last known recording from inside the Dali moments before impact," including an animated image and audio of the Indian crew members arguing in a very thick Indian accent, now faces criticism's for being a 'racist' cartoon depiction.

Online Desk

