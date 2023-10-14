Artist creates picture with charcoal to show support for IND ahead of match against PAK

AMROHA: As a step to show support and enthusiasm for team India ahead of the major clash with Pakistan in the cricket World Cup match at Ahmedabad, an artist has created a picture with charcoal. Artist Zuhaib Ali created a 15-feet tall charcoal picture on the wall and wishes that India win the match.

"I have created a 15-feet charcoal picture on the wall to display the enthusiasm of the Indians... I pray India wins the match," Zuhaib Ali told ANI. Before the start of the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived at Ahmedabad to attend the high-voltage match. "I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want," Sachin Tendulkar said to the media.

Before the most awaited match of the tournament, India will be brimming with confidence since they have already sealed a win in the first two games of the tournament. In the first match of the tournament, the Men in Blue beat Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show in the game. Meanwhile, in the previous encounter, Rohit Sharma led the host and clinched an eight-wicket win.

The last time India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super-Four match, the Men in Blue showcased a scintillating performance to beat their arch-rivals by 228 runs. When Virat Kohli scored a 122-run knock from 94 balls. On the other hand, KL Rahul also scored 111 runs from 106 balls in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma's side will get the upper hand on the match from the very first moment of the game since they will be playing in front of the home crowd. After playing two matches, India stands in third place with four points on the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with a net run rate of +1.500.