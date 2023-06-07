Annyeonghaseyo Beti: Korean woman visits Taj Mahal

CHENNAI: India is known for its culture and architecture. A Korean family too has validated this established fact by visiting Taj Mahal with her parents. Jiwon, who is an influencer, routinely documents her experience in India by sharing videos and pictures on social media.

The viral post features Jiwon wearing a pink Salwar and posing alongside her parents with the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the background.

Check this post out:

The post was shared 6 days ago by ‘korean.g1’. Since being shared it got 27,580 likes.



“Korean mummy papa ki Indian beti. Today, I showed the Taj Mahal to my parents… and they fall in love with the Taj Mahal. I'm happy to show them Incredible India. And our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear kurti so I'm totally Indian. Khubsurat taj mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na? (Pink kurti looks pretty with the beautiful Taj Mahal, right?)” the caption of the post read.

A user commented, “Indian and Korean beti”.

“Hope your parents too fall in love with this wonderful country” another added.

“Happy family,” said the third.