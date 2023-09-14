Alia Bhatt’s off-day schedule: ‘Relax’ and ‘chill’ in a pool

MUMBAI: One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user, who shares vibrant glimpses of her life with her humongous fanbase.

On Thursday, the diva took to Instagram and shared a Reel wherein giving a glimpse of her day off.

In the video we can see Alia relaxing in a pool, wearing a red monokini. First we see her keeping her head down, and closed eyes, with the caption: "My schedule on my day off…"

Then, we see her floating in the pool, with a title flashing in the video: "That's it. That's my schedule."

She captioned the video "DND", and gave the music of ‘Theme From A Summer Place’ by Percy Faith.

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote: “Need this sched & this hotel in my life”. The Reel has garnered one million views in 20 minutes.



Alia’s fans also dropped quirky and funny comments as some appreciated the actress.

They wrote: “Water baby;” “Who is looking after the baby??”

Another said: “The way your career is going doesn't make it look like you take any of these days off.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, alongside Ranveer Singh. She was also seen in American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film also stars Gal Gadot.

Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter named Raha.