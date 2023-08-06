Akshay Kumar sings ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ with his friends on Friendship Day

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating Friendship Day with his friends in a hilarious way as he sings and shakes a leg to the tunes of the iconic song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video with his friends along with a message.

He wrote, “Nothing beats having fun with friends... No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship.#FriendshipDay.”

In the video, Akshay is seen dancing with a mop in his hand and singing ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ song with his friends. And not only him but his friends also holding random household items.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for ‘OMG 2’.