Airbnb host left in dilemma after being hooked in debt of nearly $300,000

CHENNAI: Erika, a resident from SAN FRANCISCO, had recently been riding an emotional roller coaster this week, no sooner after announcing her pregnancy and on the contrary side, taking a steep fall with being held responsible for a jaw-dropping debt of $300,000 (approximately 2.5 cr).

Also known as Coach Erika in the social media platform ‘X’ , has brought up this issue, is right now facing a debt of nearly three hundred thousand dollars on account of the errands ran by the guests who were allowed to stay in the upper portion of the two storied building owned by Erika, registered through the infamous rental agency ‘Airbnb’.

She exclaims this incident as a “Nightmare” and adds that it had already made herself and her family homeless for nearly the past week and now has nothing to call “A Home”.

Further she agonises that the guests who rented the fancy upper unit and never had any speculations even when they checked out very earlier than the dates assigned without a notice, found it out the hardest way that those guests had clogged the toilet of the upper unit with baby wipes and human wastes, also a broken disposal valve which resulted in the flooding of the upper unit leading to leakage in the lower parts of the buildings and is also very heart-breaking when she exclaims the property as the major stake of her life time’s savings.

She, with disdain of her efforts, had talked about the lack of responsibility shown by the housing allowance giants, clearly expressed her plight of living in the social media platform.

Boosted confidentially by the infamous strap line of Airbnb, “ The $3 Million host damage protection” , ended up no lesser than an actual trap line as she gets not even a dollar aid from the corporate giants in response.

She further added that she had sent more than fifty emails to her Airbnb case manager and has been often dealt with mails resulting in more than 146 back and forth emails from Airbnb support and at last replied with the maximum compensation of only $31,000 in terms of the policy which nearly covers only 1/10th of the calculated debt.

“Each time they offer a reimbursement, they ask me to sign away my rights to future reimbursement claims, amongst other rights,” added Erika.

Even though six months had passed away from the time of incident it is very unusual and unorderly for the agency for still have not contacted the host regarding any reimbursements, resulting in the couple staying in a rental facility and also expecting a new born very soon, making this one the best horror story of Airbnb for this Halloween.