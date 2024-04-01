After Noida, a man in Bengaluru receives 1 Cr bill for Uber auto ride

CHENNAI: Following a shocking incident in Noida where an Uber customer was billed an astounding ₹7 crore for an auto ride, a similar case has emerged in Bengaluru.

In an Instagram post, a vlogger based in Hyderabad, Sriraj Nilesh, reported being charged ₹1 crore by Uber for a 10-minute auto ride in the city.

Nilesh, accompanied by his wife Manasa, had booked an autorickshaw through the app for a journey from Tin Factory, KR Puram, to Koramangala.

Initially quoted ₹207, they were bewildered to find a bill of Rs 1,03,11,055 upon reaching their destination and attempting to pay via QR code scan.

Even the auto driver was astonished by the exorbitant amount.





Expressing his disbelief, Nilesh questioned, "What kind of technical glitch is this? Even the customer care did not respond. That's why I am putting this video as proof."

Uber has remained silent on the viral video and has yet to address the issue.

A Noida resident faced a similar predicament with Uber when he was charged an exorbitant amount after a seemingly ordinary auto ride.

Deepak Tenguriya, in the early hours of Friday, booked an auto ride via Uber India, expecting a fare of only ₹62.



However, upon reaching his destination, Deepak was shocked to find a staggering bill of ₹7.66 crore displayed on his app, even though the driver hadn't ended the ride.

The incident gained attention when Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra shared a clip on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where the two discussed the astronomical bill.



The official X page of Uber India Customer Support issued an apology and assured that they were investigating the issue.

