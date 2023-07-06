“Adorable": Duo performs to 'Ambarsariya', wins netizens' hearts

CHENNAI: A video of a duo dancing to the popular song 'Ambarsariya' from the romantic-comedy film 'Fukre' is going viral on social media platforms.



The video was posted on Instagram by Indiandancer, mentioning the dancing duo, with the caption, "Pass aane ko mere (If you come near me)" (sic)

The video features the duo -- Himansh and Kalash Chouhan, dancing to the song on the terrace of a house. Himash wears a short kurta and a pant, while Kalash appears in a pink lehenga and black choli.

Watch the video here:

'Ambarsariya' was originally sung by Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath composed the music with Munna Dhiman as lyricist for the song. The song is modified from an old Punjabi folk tune and is from the film that features Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand in lead roles.



Posted on May 29, the video has amassed 1.8 million views, 127k likes, and 154 comments on the platform.

Netizens are drooling over the video of how beautifully the duo danced to the song. One user commented, “Very smooth dance.” “Adorable,” expressed another. A third user commented, “Don’t know how many times I have watched this."