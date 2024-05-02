A pizza, a note, and some PR: Quirky job application impresses CEO of US startup

CHENNAI: Tired of thinking of creative ways to make your job application stand out? If you can dare to go quirky with it, then this viral job-seeker could be your inspiration.

Matt Parkhust, CEO of Antimetal Cloud, recently shared a picture of a candidate’s job application on his Twitter, saying that he had dropped it off at their office in New York with a pizza and a handwritten note.

The note read, “Hey Antimetal team. Congrats on the recent launch! Inspired by Antimetal’s brief stint as slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I’ve also brought a copy of my resume for the engineering intern position. I’m super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes.”

If the pizza and the handwritten note weren’t enough, David then goes on to call the pizza a ‘bribe’ to get the startup to check out his website. He also mentioned that he made a small PR to fix some links in the company’s documents. Talk about marketing skills.

The CEO’s post has now gone viral with many praising David for his smarts. One user was confident that he wouldn’t just get an interview but a job offer as well. Another user left a comment about employers wanting more and not taking a “chance on a guy that already showed his quality.”

Quite shameless of you to make the guy jump through more hoops when he already provided value to you for free. Employers are so entitled and risk averse that they won't even take a chance on a guy that already showed his quality. You want more and more, without end,” the user said.