Get ready for Deepavali parties

CHENNAI: If you’re feeling excluded while people are already getting ready for Deepavali parties there’s no need to worry. Here are some tips to help you prepare your home for the festivities

Simplify decorations

Avoid overcrowding your house with excess furniture. If you are planning card parties, consider floor seating to maximise space. You can enhance the ambience with water candles, flower garlands, and diyas.

Unique rangoli

There are a lot of social media reels on creating unique rangoli designs. Try exploring one or two designs this year with your loved ones.

Eco-friendly gifts

Let this festival be an opportunity to celebrate and promote sustainability. When considering return gifts, think about creating personalised, eco-friendly items for your guests.

Floral arrangement



No festival is complete without flowers. Create beautiful torans with local flowers for your home parties. To liven up your space, place flower vases and pots indoors.



Food and drink planning

Plan your food and drink menu to avoid last-minute stress. Consider potluck dinners if your guests are willing, allowing everyone to enjoy a variety of cuisines and flavours.