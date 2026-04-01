From harmless pranks to darker laughs: How humour lost its lightness

Those were the days!

Ramakrishnan still vividly remembers the best April 1 prank played on him during his college days. “My friend came running to me, saying there was a telegram waiting at the post office from home. In those days, a telegram meant only two things: either good news or bad. I panicked and rushed all the way, only to find nothing. By the time I returned, everyone was laughing. I was annoyed for a few minutes, of course, but we ended up laughing about it the whole evening. That’s the whole point. Pranks should stay with us as stories, not as something unpleasant,” shares the 68-year-old.

Bharatanatyam exponent Vidya Bhavani Suresh is not a big fan of pranks. But she recalls being pranked by her husband’s cousins after her wedding on April 1. She says, “At that time, I didn’t know most of my husband’s relatives. When his cousin and his wife came home asking for ‘Thambi’ (my husband’s nickname), I was confused. When they kept insisting, I got annoyed. Realising the situation, they burst into laughter immediately. Though I was angry, I found it quite cute and ended up chuckling.”

Many Chennaiites are huge fans of RJ Sarithiran’s pranks on both radio and television. “The pranks I did were mostly friends-to-friends or harmless public pranks. I knew my boundaries and was always careful not to overdo things. Back then, people took things lightly and sportively. On a scale of 100, only about five per cent would get annoyed. But now, the situation is almost the opposite,” he notes.

According to Sarithiran, playing pranks is an art. “Over time, I shifted my focus to using this art to create awareness about road safety and more,” he adds.