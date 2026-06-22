From Gaza to Chennai: Refugee voices take centre stage at solidarity event

The discussion with refugee integration expert and Frontline’s Senior Associate Editor, Dr RK Radhakrishnan, moderated by Sindhuja, delved into how refugees deal with realistic and symbolic threats. “Often, governments ask people to leave, but where would they go?” asked Radhakrishnan. He educated the audience on how refugees are categorised based on their ethnicity and religion, and the trauma that displacement carries. He added that social media is a powerful tool for creating awareness that could lead to change. “The government at the Centre is extremely scared of social media, so every post of yours matters,” he said.

The highlight of the event was an interaction with graphic designer Abdelrahman Al-Gherbawi (28) from Gaza. Abdel, who also has cerebral palsy, said that life has become very different from what it was before the attacks began in October 2023. “Growing up was beautiful in Gaza. Everything was beautiful. We used to go to the beach, meet friends, and do everything. After the war, everything changed,” he said. Abdel is currently residing in a refugee camp in Gaza City.