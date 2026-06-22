From Gaza to Chennai: Refugee voices take centre stage at solidarity event

CHENNAI: It was a Saturday evening of solidarity and awareness at the Rethinking Freedom: Conversations, Choruses & Care meet-up organised by Sindhuja Sankaran of Rethinking Refugees. The evening began with music, stand-up comedy, and theatre, easing people into the panel discussions that followed. Sindhuja set the tone for the event at the outset, saying, “We are not here to be sad, but to have a good time for a cause.” The event also raised funds for Basmeh & Zeitooneh, a Lebanese NGO.
The discussion with refugee integration expert and Frontline’s Senior Associate Editor, Dr RK Radhakrishnan, moderated by Sindhuja, delved into how refugees deal with realistic and symbolic threats. “Often, governments ask people to leave, but where would they go?” asked Radhakrishnan. He educated the audience on how refugees are categorised based on their ethnicity and religion, and the trauma that displacement carries. He added that social media is a powerful tool for creating awareness that could lead to change. “The government at the Centre is extremely scared of social media, so every post of yours matters,” he said.
The highlight of the event was an interaction with graphic designer Abdelrahman Al-Gherbawi (28) from Gaza. Abdel, who also has cerebral palsy, said that life has become very different from what it was before the attacks began in October 2023. “Growing up was beautiful in Gaza. Everything was beautiful. We used to go to the beach, meet friends, and do everything. After the war, everything changed,” he said. Abdel is currently residing in a refugee camp in Gaza City.
The war has been particularly harsh on people with disabilities like Abdel. “When the first attack happened, I lost my wheelchair. My cousins had to carry me on their shoulders as we moved from place to place. It was hard for them because they had to walk through debris from buildings and broken electrical wires after the bombing,” he said. At present, he has received unconditional Master’s offers from the University of Limerick and the University of Glasgow. He hopes to use his education and art to create greater awareness about people like him in Gaza.
For the attendees, it was an opportunity to learn more about the cause and find meaningful ways to support it. “I used to share posts regarding calls for help in a robotic way. Today helped me understand more and kind of broke my phase of political apathy,” said Soomy, a counselling psychologist.
The event was organised in collaboration with the Koko Community and Hibiscus Foundation.