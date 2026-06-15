From career goals to personal choice: Why women are turning to egg freezing

CHENNAI: Women today are celebrated across professions and have broken barriers in ways previous generations could only imagine. Yet, one question continues to weigh on many women: the pressure of deciding when to have children.
With advancements in reproductive technology, women are now finding more autonomy over that decision. Egg freezing, once rarely spoken about in India, is gradually becoming a more open and accepted conversation.
For 32-year-old childbirth preparation and lactation consultant Sheethal Sathya, egg freezing is a deeply personal decision rooted in her experiences as a mother and a woman rebuilding her life after divorce. “I have always wanted more than one child.
I grew up with a sibling and I really cherished that bond. I wanted my daughter to have that too. After my divorce, I started thinking seriously about the future. I don’t want to rush into another relationship just because I want another child. That has to be a sensible and healthy decision,” she says.
Working closely with women and fertility journeys through her profession has made her acutely aware of how age can affect conception. “I see so many women in their 30s struggling to conceive because of egg quality or sperm quality issues. As we age, fertility naturally declines. I didn’t want to take chances and later regret not preserving my options when I could.”
For Sheethal, egg freezing became a form of reassurance. “Whether I eventually meet the right person or choose to become a parent through a sperm donor, I wanted a backup plan. I didn’t want to reach a point where I felt I was too late,” she adds.
Though Sheethal had been considering the procedure for almost two years, fear and hesitation delayed her decision. “Every six months, I would do my AMH test and visit my doctor. Even though I work in this field and understand the science behind it, there was still fear - how painful it would be, how my body would react, whether I would need complete bed rest. I’ve started taking supplements now and I’m planning to go ahead with the procedure by June.”
Being from the medical field helped her approach the process with more clarity. “I did a lot of research, met several doctors and understood the procedure thoroughly. Fertility treatments can be expensive, and that is also a concern for many women. But understanding the process properly helped me make an informed choice.” Convincing her family, however, took time. “When I first told my parents, they were worried. They asked why I wanted an ‘artificial’ conception and whether the baby would be healthy. I had to educate them and explain that this wasn’t about rushing into motherhood, but about preserving my chances for the future.” Eventually, her parents understood and became supportive. “I told them I didn’t want to rush into finding a partner simply because time was running out biologically. Freezing my eggs felt like the more sensible choice.”
When Sheethal shared her decision on social media, reactions were mixed. While many women appreciated her openness, there was also hesitation and taboo from some relatives and acquaintances. But she believes conversations like these are necessary.
“I wasn’t trying to influence anyone. I simply wanted people to know that this option exists and that it’s completely okay. We see advertisements and awareness campaigns around IVF, but hardly anyone talks about egg freezing. I wanted to normalise it.”
For her, the conversation is ultimately about giving women the freedom to choose parenthood on their own terms. “A child should be brought into the world when someone is physically, mentally and financially ready. There should not be pressure or panic simply because we are ageing.”
Doctors generally recommend egg freezing before age 35, as egg quality declines with age. The process usually begins with an Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) test, which helps assess ovarian reserve. “The younger you are, the better the egg quality. Egg freezing is like a backup plan. Doctors still encourage natural conception later if possible,” Sheethal explains.
She adds that many women are now considering egg freezing not just before marriage, but even while planning for a second child. “After I shared my journey online, many women messaged me. Most were curious about the pain involved, the injections and how the body responds to the medications. That was the most common concern.”
Entrepreneur Pooja Srinivasaraja also chose to freeze her eggs after a routine health check-up revealed concerns about her fertility levels. “I always wanted to have two children. But as a single mother now, I wanted to keep my options open. When I did my AMH test, I realised my levels were borderline lower than expected for my biological age. That’s when I seriously started considering egg freezing.”
Pooja spent months researching the process before making her decision. “I found it fascinating that women today have options like this, yet so few people know about them. Running a business, I’ve seen many women pause their careers for marriage and motherhood and later struggle to restart their careers. Having an option like egg freezing can really change things,” shares the 30-year-old.
For her, the procedure offered something invaluable: time. “I no longer felt pressured to rush into a second marriage or find a partner. Having a child is a huge decision emotionally, financially and mentally. This gave me space to think clearly about what I want.”
She says the emotional pressure surrounding fertility affects many women more than people realise. “A lot of women feel anxious about finding a partner before a certain age simply because they want children. Society has normalised the idea that women must have children before a particular age. But having options allows women to focus on their career, find the right partner, or simply take time for themselves without constantly worrying about fertility.”
Since opening up about her experience, Pooja has received many messages from women curious about the process, the cost and how families react to such decisions. “The biggest question people ask is about affordability and whether my family supported the idea. Many women privately reached out, saying they had never even considered this as an option before.” Both women believe that conversations around fertility need to become more open, practical and free from judgment.