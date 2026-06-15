From career goals to personal choice: Why women are turning to egg freezing

Being from the medical field helped her approach the process with more clarity. “I did a lot of research, met several doctors and understood the procedure thoroughly. Fertility treatments can be expensive, and that is also a concern for many women. But understanding the process properly helped me make an informed choice.” Convincing her family, however, took time. “When I first told my parents, they were worried. They asked why I wanted an ‘artificial’ conception and whether the baby would be healthy. I had to educate them and explain that this wasn’t about rushing into motherhood, but about preserving my chances for the future.” Eventually, her parents understood and became supportive. “I told them I didn’t want to rush into finding a partner simply because time was running out biologically. Freezing my eggs felt like the more sensible choice.”

When Sheethal shared her decision on social media, reactions were mixed. While many women appreciated her openness, there was also hesitation and taboo from some relatives and acquaintances. But she believes conversations like these are necessary.