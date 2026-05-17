Fresh produce, global flavours find space in Chennai

CHENNAI: For a long time, finding premium and global produce in Chennai was not easy. Many ingredients were available only in luxury hotels or speciality stores, while most people bought what was commonly available in neighbourhood markets. But today, Chennai’s food culture is slowly changing, with more people becoming curious about trying new ingredients and cooking styles.
With the launch of its new store in Anna Nagar, Origin Fresh aims to bring international produce closer to everyday consumers in the city. The brand is known for sourcing premium fruits, vegetables, herbs, and greens from different parts of the world, focusing on freshness and quality.
The new outlet offers a range of hydroponic greens, exotic vegetables, fresh herbs, seasonal fruits and gourmet ingredients that were not commonly seen in regular neighbourhood stores until recently. Behind the scenes, the company works with more than 10,000 micro farmers and farm partners, supported by a cold-chain system that helps keep the produce fresh from farm to store.
Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson for Origin Fresh said, “Food culture changes when people have access to better ingredients. Anna Nagar has always had customers who are curious and conscious about quality. We wanted to create a space where discovering fresh and unique produce becomes part of everyday life.”
As more people experiment with global cuisines at home, stores like Origin Fresh are helping make international ingredients more accessible to Chennai consumers.