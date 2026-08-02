FoodPro 2026 returns to Chennai with smart innovation

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of FoodPro 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is set to be held from August 7 to 9 at the Chennai Trade Centre, bringing together key stakeholders from the food processing and food technology sectors.
The exhibition will showcase the latest trends and technological advancements across the food value chain while offering a platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and policymakers to discuss challenges, opportunities and the future of India’s food processing sector.
Visitors can also explore four concurrent exhibitions ColdStoRe India, T-Food: Back to Basics, Food Expo, and Food Packaging Expo highlighting innovations in cold chain logistics, traditional foods, ready-to-eat products, food packaging and processing technologies.