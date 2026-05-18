Fit check: Stitched between freedom and rules

“I see a lot of people wearing chikankari kurtis or long kurtis with boxy jeans on campus,” she says, describing how students put a lot of thought into restrictions. She notes that the college’s dress code has become more lenient over the years, with students now wearing short kurtis even for classes. “If you’re more experimental with your style, you tend to prefer e-commerce sites,” she says, noting that they offer trendy clothes at affordable prices, compared to brand outlets in the malls.

Although she is sometimes called overdressed, she is mostly lauded for experimenting with new styles. Being one of only eight women in her class, Shrilakshmi feels empowered to explore her fashion style. She also feels men have less space to experiment with fashion without judgement.