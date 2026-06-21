Father’s Day 2026: How special children transformed these dads’ lives

Initially, it was very difficult for me to accept. My wife and I kept asking ourselves, ‘Why did this happen to us?’ It took time for us to understand the situation, come to terms with it and start working through it. In those early days, it was all about the constant question of ‘why’. My son, Midhun, is now 10 years old. I won’t say the journey has been easy, but things have changed over the years. One thing I strongly feel is that more companies should provide support for parents of special children. A few organisations do offer benefits, but many don’t. Flexible options such as work-from-home support would be helpful. Often, we have to choose between going to work and taking leave to care for our children. I was always an introvert and rarely went out. But after taking Midhun to different classes and activities, I started exploring more. In the process of helping him socialise, I began socialising too. It has been a big change in my life. Midhun has made me an extrovert. I started talking to more people, meeting other parents and interacting with children. Parenting a special child has taught me that no one approach works all the time. Sometimes, I need to be gentle and patient; at other times, I need to be firm. You have to adapt constantly because every child is different. What works for one child may not work for another.

— Jayakrishna, Automotive industry professional