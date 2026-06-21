Father’s Day 2026: How special children transformed these dads’ lives

CHENNAI: Father’s Day, celebrated on June 21, is a time to honour the men who support and stand by their children every step of the way. For fathers of special children, the journey comes with its challenges, experiences and moments of joy. A few fathers from the city share how their children have changed their outlook on life, the lessons they have learned and the small victories they celebrate along the way
My son Hruday is 11 years old and is autistic. Being his father has been one of the most meaningful journeys of my life. Every day with him is different and filled with learning, patience, love and countless moments of joy. Parenting Hruday has taught me to slow down, celebrate progress in all forms and let go of comparisons and expectations. I have learned that every child grows at their own pace and experiences the world in their unique way. The smallest moments often mean the most; it can be a new word, a spontaneous hug, shared laughter or seeing him enjoy something wholeheartedly. Hruday is also a talented open-water swimmer. Every time he completes a swimming event or wins a medal, I feel overwhelmed with happiness and pride. Those moments motivate me to keep supporting him and remind me how extraordinary everyday life can be. Through him, I have learned unconditional love, patience and acceptance. He has taught me to look at the world with greater empathy and to find happiness in the simplest things. Fatherhood, to me, means being present, patient and celebrating every step of the journey. It is not about perfection; it is about showing up with love every single day. I wish more people understood that children with autism are not defined by a diagnosis. They have their strengths, personalities and immense potential. More than sympathy, families like ours value understanding, inclusion and acceptance.
— Balaji, PR Manager
My son Krithik is 15 years old now and he is our first child. When he was diagnosed with Sensory Integration Disorder, I realised that I had an even greater responsibility as a parent. It made me more aware and more responsible. Empathy towards others is something I learned after becoming a special child's father. Today, I can understand other people's feelings much better. I have learned patience, developed a never-give-up attitude and become more empathetic towards others. These are some of the qualities I gained after becoming a father. Krithik loves swimming, bike rides and long drives. We also play cricket and football together. We take him to parks, beaches and temples. Every day comes with its own challenges, but we try to find happiness in those moments. I think that is the way we should look at life. He keeps us active all the time. He always wants to do something and never lets us sit idle. Because of him, we are constantly learning and growing as parents. I feel that special children should be given more opportunities in all fields. We also need more inclusive facilities. For example, swimming centres and sports spaces should be better adapted for children with special needs so that more families can access them comfortably.
— Vijayaprabhu NJ, Cost manager in Automotive sector
Initially, it was very difficult for me to accept. My wife and I kept asking ourselves, ‘Why did this happen to us?’ It took time for us to understand the situation, come to terms with it and start working through it. In those early days, it was all about the constant question of ‘why’. My son, Midhun, is now 10 years old. I won’t say the journey has been easy, but things have changed over the years. One thing I strongly feel is that more companies should provide support for parents of special children. A few organisations do offer benefits, but many don’t. Flexible options such as work-from-home support would be helpful. Often, we have to choose between going to work and taking leave to care for our children. I was always an introvert and rarely went out. But after taking Midhun to different classes and activities, I started exploring more. In the process of helping him socialise, I began socialising too. It has been a big change in my life. Midhun has made me an extrovert. I started talking to more people, meeting other parents and interacting with children. Parenting a special child has taught me that no one approach works all the time. Sometimes, I need to be gentle and patient; at other times, I need to be firm. You have to adapt constantly because every child is different. What works for one child may not work for another.
— Jayakrishna, Automotive industry professional