‘Wedding attire is a personal choice, varies from bride to bride’

CHENNAI: In the wake of a recent high-profile Bollywood wedding, there has been a significant buzz on social media surrounding a noticeable shift in bridal attire choices. Traditional Indian bridal colours, predominantly red, are being eschewed in favour of pastel colours. Designers share their insights on evolving bridal colour preferences.



“Indian brides have traditionally worn bright and bold colours for their wedding attire, with red and maroon being a popular choice. However, I won’t deny Bollywood’s influence in setting a major shift towards pastel and muted colours for weddings. This is not limited to the bride’s attire alone but also extends to the overall theme of the wedding. There are lots of experiments going on with different colours and styles, allowing for greater diversity in bridal attire now. I don’t believe Indian brides are following an English-style wedding colour palette. It could be because of their personal preferences as well. While some brides may choose to follow the latest Bollywood trends, some may opt for a more traditional look, while others might have a different colour preference altogether for their wedding. The wedding attire is a personal choice and varies from bride to bride, which must not be judged at all because, ultimately, it’s their special day,” opines handloom curator Bava B.

Another city designer Stephin Lalan notices that brides have been following the recent trend set by Bollywood brides. “I just find it quite monotonous and feel that people have lost their sense of individuality. But then you still see people who prefer traditional - be it red or any bright colours. What I understand is that despite the monotonous trend which is identical down to jewellery, theme and clothes, fashion is still and should be a choice - you choose what you like and what’s comfortable to you,” Stephin tells DT Next.

A prominent stylist in the industry notes that there has been a shift in colour choices for Indian weddings. “Many young couples are inspired by celebrity weddings and the desire for ‘Instagram-worthy’ events, leading them to opt for contemporary pastel and muted colours. However, it’s important to remember that traditional colours, such as red, still remain the preferred choice for Indian brides on a broader scale.”