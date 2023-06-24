Begin typing your search...

Varun Dhawan looks smoking hot in Serbia, see pics

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version.

24 Jun 2023
Varun Dhawan looks smoking hot in Serbia, see pics
Varun Dhawan (Image: Instagram)

MUMBAI: There is never a dull moment on actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram and his fans often get treated to some of his sexiest pictures. On Friday, he set social media on fire with his physique. He shared his half-shirtless image, flaunting his sharp jawline and abs in full display.

"Once upon a time in Serbia", he captioned the post.

Recently, Actor Varun Dhawan with Citadel actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has 'Citadel'. It is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Varun also has 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July. 'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Varun and Janhvi.

