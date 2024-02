MUMBAI: Coordinating outfits with your partner for Valentine's Day can be a fun and romantic way to celebrate the occasion. Here are some Bollywood-inspired matching outfit ideas for Valentine's Day 2024.





Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Kareena and Saif are known for their impeccable style, especially when it comes to party looks.







Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth's style is often characterized by well-fitted suits while Kiara often gravitates towards semi-fusion styles.







Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia is known for her fresh and youthful style, while Ranbir exudes a charming and casual vibe.







Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Vicky often gravitates towards casual wear while Katrina embraces a classic floor-length gown.







Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika leans towards modern silhouettes while Ranveer chooses a casual outfit.