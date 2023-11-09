Begin typing your search...

Tusshar drops pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, pics inside

It marked the presence of Jackie Shroff, Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay, Maheep Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan, Superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor among others

ByANIANI|9 Nov 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-09 03:30:21.0  )
MUMBAI: Actor Tusshar Kapoor, on Wednesday, dropped some pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Tusshar took to Instagram where he can be seen posing with friends at the party including Ramesh Taurani, Govinda, Abbas-Mustan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza among others.

Along with the post, he wrote, "#moreaboutlastnight .....also seemed like the team of #Lifepartner(2009) were coming together for an encore!"

Tusshar also shared another post and captioned, "Moments from last nights Diwali soiree at @rameshtaurani Ji's! Thank you for a swell evening with old friends and colleagues! Also, for these pics @yogenshah_s."

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party was a star-studded bash. It marked the presence of Jackie Shroff, Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay, Maheep Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan, Superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor among others.

