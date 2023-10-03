Try out these gym hairstyles that are perfect for your workout sessions

NEW DELHI: It could be a little challenging to keep your hair in place when exercising. You have to put a lot of effort into maintaining your hair while working out in the gym. Let us look at some super stylish hairdos that will help you concentrate on your exercise routine rather than focusing on your unkempt fringe and hair coming on your face.

Classic bun



You can try a variety of hairstyles, but a bun is the most practical and basic. A sloppy bun is another option if you have short hair. Using a hair tie, comb through your entire head of hair, then gather it up high at the back of your neck.



Double French braids





It stands firm all day and keeps your hair secured, so you may have seen this hairstyle a lot on the internet. When you exercise vigorously or participate in any sport, this hairdo is ideal.



High ponytail





You may have seen this hairdo on the internet frequently, and for good reason—it keeps your hair locked all day. If you perform any activity or engage in a rigorous workout, this haircut is perfect.



Pigtail buns





Pull your hair into two equal ponytails if it is medium length and place them on either side of your head, closer to the base of your neck. After that, wrap your hair with an elastic hair band and form a bun out of your ponytails.



Short straight bob





Get a short, chin-length bob cut and leave it loose while exercising if you have naturally fine, straight hair. To keep the hair out of your face, you can tuck it behind your ear and use sweatbands and clips.

