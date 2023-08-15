Tricolour handloom saree collection pays fitting homage to Indian Independence

CHENNAI: Avishya Handloom, a prominent name in the realm of handloom wear, has recently introduced a captivating assortment of tricolour sarees, a fitting homage to the spirit of India’s 76th Independence Day. “Khadi held a pivotal role in the struggle for freedom. Every year, we embark on an initiative to commemorate Independence Day and pay homage to the Khadi movement,” explains Jawahar Singh, the co-founder of Avishya Handloom. He elaborates, “The sarees showcase the hues of the Indian flag - saffron, white, and green, beautifully woven. Each saree depicts one colour of the Indian flag meticulously designed and handcrafted by skilled artisans, capturing the essence of India’s rich heritage and culture. Our pride swells as we present this special collection of tricolour sarees, a representation of the freedom and unity that define our nation.”

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these sarees transcend the realm of mere clothing, symbolising an embodiment of profound patriotism and reverence for the nation’s past sacrifices. “These sarees are not just garments; they are a testament to our deep-seated affection for our country and a tribute to the sacrifices made by our ancestors,” adds Singh.

The launch of the tricolour sarees collection stands as a testament to Avishya Handloom’s unwavering commitment to upholding traditional craftsmanship while celebrating significant national milestones.