Tips to have smudge proof makeup during monsoon

If you don't want your meticulous makeup to wash away the moment you walk outside in the rain, you need to keep a few monsoon cosmetic basics in your vanity bag. For days when you don't have time for touch-ups or when it's raining outdoors, waterproof makeup is fantastic. The difficulty of removing waterproof mascara and other beauty items is their sole drawback.For removing waterproof make up you can use warm water, micellar water, olive oil, and cleansing milk. Here are some simple tips and tactics for a complete makeup during the rainy season.

Use of primer



Go light on the makeup if you want it to last all day on a wet day. If you use a lot of it, the humidity may also dry out your skin in addition to making it melt if it rains on your face. A primer will ensure that the foundation has a solid basis upon which to build.

Opt for the proper foundation

To prevent your makeup from seeming too applied, ensure that you are using the appropriate shade. With all the heat and sweat, choosing a water-resistant, oil-free foundation for the season would be sensible.

Waterproof eyeliner and mascara

Eye makeup is essential and maintaining it during monsoon season is quite tricky. So, opt for waterproof eyeliners and mascara. If you are using lightweight and smudge-proof waterproof mascara, you won't have to worry about messing up your eyeshadow application. Even the clever curling brush has a natural.

Blush it right

Instead of powder blushes, use cream ones since they will blend in better with your matte-finished makeup. It goes well during this monsoon season. So, choose the right blusher if you want your makeup to look perfect.

Prefer mattifying powder

Go for a matte lipstick

Matte lipstick is a beauty item for the monsoon that you must have with you. Even though you might like your lip gloss, matte lipsticks last longer in humid conditions.