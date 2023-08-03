Take a look at Bollywood divas who have embraced Barbiecore trend

NEW DELHI: The love for Barbie has not even left our Bollywood stars. Bollywood is experiencing a Barbie frenzy as the pink fashion trend takes the industry by storm.

Whether it's their stunning attire or their impeccable hair and makeup, these Bollywood celebs have adopted the Barbie-inspired look with ease.

Let's explore incredible Barbiecore styles that Bollywood divas nailed.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi opted for a pink dress, giving her the appearance of Barbie, or as she called it, 'Barbiefied'. This ensemble is as iconic as it gets, from her purse to her incredibly adorable necklace inspired by Barbie.

Alia Bhatt

With ease, Alia Bhatt adopts every trend. Her Barbiecore style has a satin hot pink outfit that includes a hot pink bralette, skirt, and oversized blazer.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks amazing in a tight, ruffled outfit that perfectly captures the Barbiecore mood. She added a pair of earrings for added flair while maintaining a sharp, polished, and beautiful appearance.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned heads in a stunning pink bodycon dress, accessorising it with alluring makeup and a sleek bun.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur abides by the traditional Barbiecore guidelines. She strikes the ideal mix of glamour and freshness with a ponytail, bold earrings, and natural makeup.