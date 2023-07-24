Take a cue from these Bollywood divas to wear maang tikka

MUMBAI: Be it any marriage function or any festivity, maang tikka is among the most preferred jewellery, which adds a glamour quotient to the overall look. So, if you are willing to amp up your appearance and instantly transform your entire face, nothing could do it better than these maang tikkas. And this is the reason even celebs love to wear it. From Karisma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, see these Bollywood divas and their maang tikka look.

Sara Ali Khan

The actor prefers to keep everything regal. Her lehenga looks gorgeous, which is all one colour, and her maang tikka goes well with the traditional outfit. She has kept her hair open and opted for stunning bangles to complete the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi has mesmerised us with her ethnic and conventional appearance. She appears bizarre whether she is dressed in any traditional outfit. She is seen here donning a maang tikka with green stones. Unlike many, she has not opted for matching maang tikka.

Janhvi Kapoor

Another actor who looked gorgeous while sporting the maang tikka look is Janhvi. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink-hued lehenga with a heavy choker, pearl jewellery, and a simple yet elegant maang tikka to add an oomph factor to her look.

Katrina Kaif

At Katrina Kaif's mehndi, there was a lot of enjoyment, dancing, her beautiful attire and the bejewelled maang tikka that drew our attention. You can add Katrina's striking and lovely maang tikka to your list for any function.

Alia Bhatt

The gorgeous actress often adores her fans with her glamorous avatar. Be it a traditional or modern outfit, her dazzling look and fashion choices stuns everyone. She grabbed the eyeballs with her beautiful wedding pictures, bridal outfit, and jewellery including her alluring maang tikka